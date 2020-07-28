PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers reported to Training Camp today, but it wasn’t at St. Vincent College and it was without the fanfare of years past. There were no fun entrances or fans to welcome the players. They just simply showed up for work.

It all because of the coronavirus pandemic.

During the course of the morning, players arrived in their vehicles to the back side of Heinz Field and went through an entrance that keeps the public at a safe distance.

Instead of moving into the college dorms, players reported for testing.

The Heinz Field grounds crew had spent the time leading up to today getting the field ready. Cutting the grass and painting the lines, all while wearing masks in the hot weather.

All this comes as the NFL announced there will be no preseason games.

The Steelers were slated to play five this year, including in the Hall of Fame Game, before the Coronavirus pandemic forced changes.

The announcement was part of a letter from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. He went on to explain how teams will keep people safe. Saying players and coaches will be tested regularly, including every day for awhile. If anyone tests positive, regulations will be strictly enforced to isolate and care for the person.

According to Goodell, state and local health guidelines will help to determine whether fans are in the stands.

The Steelers have put defensive back Arrion Springs on the COVID/Reserve list. The list is for anyone who tests positive or is quarantining after coming in contact with someone who tests positive. He is the first Steeler to be put on the list.