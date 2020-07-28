PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A couple scattered rain showers will around this morning, but besides that, today is looking dry.

Sunshine will be plentiful this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-80’s.

The heat has now officially broken.

We will finish out the month with 12 days in the 90’s, the most since 1999.

We are also around a 1/4″ behind for the month when it comes to rain.

For the year we remain, 1.25″ ahead of the average.

Even with that, parts of the area are considered to be going through a moderate drought.

Not a lot of rain is expected over the next week.

