By Ron Smiley
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A couple scattered rain showers will around this morning, but besides that, today is looking dry.

Sunshine will be plentiful this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-80’s.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The heat has now officially broken.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

We will finish out the month with 12 days in the 90’s, the most since 1999.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

We are also around a 1/4″ behind for the month when it comes to rain.

For the year we remain, 1.25″ ahead of the average.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Even with that, parts of the area are considered to be going through a moderate drought.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Not a lot of rain is expected over the next week.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

