HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — All of Pennsylvania’s 693 nursing homes have completed baseline testing of residents and staff, the state Department of Health said.
The Wolf administration had ordered nursing homes to test all residents and staff at least once, having backed off an earlier demand for weekly testing amid concerns over practicality, cost and availability of testing supplies.
Residents of long-term care homes account for more than two-thirds of the statewide death toll. Care homes struggled for months to contain the virus, with many lacking the trained staff, testing supplies and personal protective equipment in the early going that could have helped them slow the spread, public health experts say.
