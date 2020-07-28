CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Confirms 7 More Deaths, 20 New Hospitalizations, Total Countywide Cases Grow To 7,593
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local Sports, Local Sports News, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers, Wendell Smallwood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced they have signed running back Wendell Smallwood on for a one-year contract.

The news about Smallwood comes as the Pittsburgh Steelers start their training camp at Heinz Field today. In 2016, Smallwood was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles as a fifth-round pick. In three seasons with the Eagles, Smallwood scored five touchdowns. Last season, Smallwood had a 3.7 yard average while playing for what is now known as the Washington Football Team, previously known as the Washington Redskins.

Comments