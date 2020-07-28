Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced they have signed running back Wendell Smallwood on for a one-year contract.
The news about Smallwood comes as the Pittsburgh Steelers start their training camp at Heinz Field today. In 2016, Smallwood was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles as a fifth-round pick. In three seasons with the Eagles, Smallwood scored five touchdowns. Last season, Smallwood had a 3.7 yard average while playing for what is now known as the Washington Football Team, previously known as the Washington Redskins.
