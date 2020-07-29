PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The case against a man accused in two local murders has been postponed after he was declared legally incompetent to stand trial.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office tells KDKA the delay is so the suspect, Adam Rosenberg, can receive more psychiatric tests.

Rosenberg is accused in the death of Christian Moore-Rouse last December and Jeremy Dentel in February.

Police say they found Moore-Rouse’s body buried in the woods in Fox Chapel in March.

Investigators say they believe Rosenberg killed him three months earlier.

Rosenberg is also accused in the death of Jeremy Dentel.

His body was found at his home in Baldwin in February.

Police say both victims knew Rosenberg.

Rosenberg’s lawyer says the judge postponed the case so his client can undergo “further psychiatric evaluation.”

The Trib reports Rosenberg will be transferred from jail to a state hospital.