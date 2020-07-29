FOX CHAPEL, Pa. (AP) – A western Pennsylvania borough committee plans to examine the use of the word “squaw” in street and trail names after objections to the word as a derogatory term for Native American women.
Councilwoman Mandy Steele said she expects the issue to be discussed at an Aug. 17 meeting. She and others advocate changing the name of Old Squaw Trail and Squaw Run Road, along with Squaw Run, a stream from the Allegheny River.
The Squaw Valley Park name has drawn dueling petitions in O’Hara Township. Fox Chapel council president Andrew Bennett suggests that Squaw Run Road and Squaw Run Road East residents should serve on the borough’s new committee.
