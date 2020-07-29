Comments
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — City of McKeesport Police are searching for a missing and endangered 29-year-old man.
Andrew Bucy is described as a white man and is 6’2 tall. He was last seen July 24 around 1 p.m. on the 500 block of Evans Avenue in McKeesport.
Bucy is considered to be endangered by police and has not been on his medication. Anyone with details about his whereabouts is asked to call the City of McKeesport Police Department at 412-675-5015 or dial 911.
You must log in to post a comment.