PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is making Antipasto with Scallops and Prosciutto for our Christmas in July celebration!
Antipasto with Scallops and Prosciutto
Ingredients:
- 1 – 16 oz can artichoke hearts – drained
- 2-3 large red peppers – roasted and sliced
- 3 cloves garlic – chopped
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 4 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1 head Boston or Bibb lettuce
- 10 green onions – trimmed and left whole
- 1 ½ pounds marinated grilled shrimp
- 1/4 pound prosciutto – sliced paper thin
- 3/4 cup imported oil cured olives
- (Italian spiced green and Kalamata olives)
- Lemon wedges
Directions:
Mix the artichokes with the roasted red peppers, chopped garlic, olive oil and balsamic vinegar earlier in the day to marinate. Keep chilled in refrigerator. Wash and dry the lettuce leaves. Trim off some of the green part of the scallions, and discard. Rinse the whole scallions.
Shortly before serving, assemble the antipasto on a large platter or on individual plates. Pour a little of the sauce from the artichokes on the lettuce leaves; toss and line the bottom of the platter or plates. Put the grilled shrimp in the center. Circle the shrimp with individual piles of loosely folded slices of prosciutto, artichokes and pepper, scallions and olives and lemon wedges.
Serves: Four to six as an appetizer
You must log in to post a comment.