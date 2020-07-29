Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — David Highfield is making Candy Cane cocktails for our Christmas in July celebration!
Candy Cane
(Peppermint White Russian)
Ingredients:
- 1 part Kahlua
- 1 part Vodka
- 1 part Peppermint Schnapps
- 1 part Half and Half
Directions:
Fill glass with ice
Pour in ingredients
Garnish with candy canes
Santa-Politans
(Like a Cosmopolitan but jazzed up holiday style)
Ingredients:
- 2 parts Vodka
- 2 parts Cranberry Juice
- 1 part Cointreau
- Frozen Cranberries
- Lime
- Sugar
- Rosemary
Directions:
1. Rim a martini glass with a lime wedge and then dip the rim into the sugar
2. Add the Vodka, Cointreau, Cranberry Juice and juice from 1/4 of a lime in a shaker with ice and shake until cold
3. Pour mixture into martini glass
4. Add some frozen Cranberries to the drink to float on top as garnish
5. Also add a sprig of Rosemary for garnish
*Please drink responsibly
