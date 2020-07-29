CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Confirms 5 More Deaths, Total Countywide Cases Grow To 7,718
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — David Highfield is making Candy Cane cocktails for our Christmas in July celebration!

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Candy Cane
(Peppermint White Russian)

Ingredients:

  • 1 part Kahlua
  • 1 part Vodka
  • 1 part Peppermint Schnapps
  • 1 part Half and Half

Directions:

Fill glass with ice
Pour in ingredients
Garnish with candy canes

Santa-Politans
(Like a Cosmopolitan but jazzed up holiday style)

Ingredients:

  • 2 parts Vodka
  • 2 parts Cranberry Juice
  • 1 part Cointreau
  • Frozen Cranberries
  • Lime
  • Sugar
  • Rosemary

Directions:

1. Rim a martini glass with a lime wedge and then dip the rim into the sugar
2. Add the Vodka, Cointreau, Cranberry Juice and juice from 1/4 of a lime in a shaker with ice and shake until cold
3. Pour mixture into martini glass
4. Add some frozen Cranberries to the drink to float on top as garnish
5. Also add a sprig of Rosemary for garnish

*Please drink responsibly

Comments