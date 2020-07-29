PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Celina Pompeani is Cooking With The Crew for Christmas in July with her mom’s Butterball Cookie recipe!
Lisa Pompeani’s Butterball Cookies
• 2 cups of softened butter (1 pound)
• 1 cup of confectioner’s/powdered sugar
• 2 teaspoons of vanilla
• Mix these three ingredients first
• Add 4 1/2 cups of flour
• 1/2 teaspoon of salt
• Add these two ingredients into the mixture
• Add 1 1/2 cups of finely chopped walnuts
• Mix it all together and chill the dough for 30 minutes
• Roll the dough into 1 inch balls about an inch or 2 apart on an un-greased cookie sheet
• Bake at 350 for 10-12 minutes until set (not brown)
• Remove from oven & while still warm, roll the balls into the powdered sugar
• Cool and roll into sugar again (total of two times)
• Yields about 5-6 dozen
• Enjoy!
You must log in to post a comment.