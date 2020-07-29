CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Confirms 5 More Deaths, Total Countywide Cases Grow To 7,718
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — The missing “ghost bike” in Cranberry Township has been found.

The bicycle memorializing the tragic death of Aleksander Teimouri on Rochester Road was cut from a light pole and stolen last week. Police say someone used a bolt cutter to remove the bike and tossed it in some high weeds nearby.

Someone walking by found it and called the police. Teimouri’s mother, Christina Teimouri, picked up the bike on Wednesday at the Cranberry police station.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/ KDKA)

David Lohr is accused of hitting 22-year-old Aleksander along Rochester Road in Cranberry Township on Dec. 26, 2018.

Aleksander suffered a severe head injury and was on life support before he died of his injuries on Dec. 30, 2018.

A heartbroken community held a public prayer and bike ride for Alek and then placed the memorial “ghost bike” near the scene of the accident.

(Photo Courtesy: Butler Eagle)

