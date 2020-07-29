CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — The missing “ghost bike” in Cranberry Township has been found.
GHOST BIKE RETURNED: 🚴🏽♂️ Police in @cranberry_twp returned the bike to the family of Aleksander Teimouri today. It was found in some bushes by two people picking berries on the side of the road. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/e83mGmQpC7
— Royce Jones KDKA (@roycejonesnews) July 30, 2020
The bicycle memorializing the tragic death of Aleksander Teimouri on Rochester Road was cut from a light pole and stolen last week. Police say someone used a bolt cutter to remove the bike and tossed it in some high weeds nearby.
Someone walking by found it and called the police. Teimouri’s mother, Christina Teimouri, picked up the bike on Wednesday at the Cranberry police station.
David Lohr is accused of hitting 22-year-old Aleksander along Rochester Road in Cranberry Township on Dec. 26, 2018.
Aleksander suffered a severe head injury and was on life support before he died of his injuries on Dec. 30, 2018.
A heartbroken community held a public prayer and bike ride for Alek and then placed the memorial “ghost bike” near the scene of the accident.
