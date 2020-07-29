Comments
HAZELWOOD (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after they discovered two bodies at a residence in Hazelwood.
Pittsburgh Police, firefighters and EMS personnel were called to the 300 block of Flowers Avenue around 10 a.m. for a report of two deceased people inside the residence.
A family member took medics, firefighters and police to where a dead man and woman were in the house. Police say the family member had been checking in on the man and woman when they made the discovery and called 911.
The Medical Examiner is determining the cause of death.
