Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Moderna says tests of its experimental Coronavirus vaccine are going well.
Researchers believe this particular type of vaccine could eventually protect people against severe cases of COVID-19 as well as reduce the risk of passing it on to other people.
Moderna is currently testing the vaccine on monkeys and is moving onto phase three of testing, which will allow tests on humans.
Pittsburgh is a test site for the Moderna vaccine, and researchers are currently looking for volunteers for this study.
RELATED STORIES
- More Than 2,000 Pittsburghers Have Registered To Participate In UPMC Coronavirus Vaccine Trial
- UPMC, Pitt Looking For 750 Volunteers For Coronavirus Vaccine Trials
- Local Doctor Offers Insight Into Experimental Coronavirus Vaccine Trials
- Nationwide Effort To Test COVID-19 Vaccine Begins, Pittsburghers Lined Up To Participate
- Headache, Fever And Muscle Aches Among Side Effects Of Coronavirus Vaccine In Clinical Trials, Doctors Say
If you are interested, you can find more information here.
You must log in to post a comment.