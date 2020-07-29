CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Confirms 5 More Deaths, Total Countywide Cases Grow To 7,718
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Moderna says tests of its experimental Coronavirus vaccine are going well.

Researchers believe this particular type of vaccine could eventually protect people against severe cases of COVID-19 as well as reduce the risk of passing it on to other people.

Moderna is currently testing the vaccine on monkeys and is moving onto phase three of testing, which will allow tests on humans.

Pittsburgh is a test site for the Moderna vaccine, and researchers are currently looking for volunteers for this study.

If you are interested, you can find more information here.

