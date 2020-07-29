CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Confirms 5 More Deaths, Total Countywide Cases Grow To 7,718
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say a man wanted in a deadly shooting from last week has turned himself in.

Montez Freeman is accused of murdering Clinton Miller on July 22. Miller was found on the 80 block of Knox Avenue with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Police obtained an arrest warrant on July 23.

Freeman is charged with Criminal Homicide and Persons Not to Possess. He is currently in Allegheny County Jail.

