Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say a man wanted in a deadly shooting from last week has turned himself in.
Montez Freeman has turned himself in to police.
He is charged with Criminal Homicide and Persons Not to Possess.
He is currently being housed in Allegheny County Jail.
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) July 29, 2020
Montez Freeman is accused of murdering Clinton Miller on July 22. Miller was found on the 80 block of Knox Avenue with a gunshot wound to the stomach.
Police obtained an arrest warrant on July 23.
Freeman is charged with Criminal Homicide and Persons Not to Possess. He is currently in Allegheny County Jail.
You must log in to post a comment.