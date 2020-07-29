Comments
PENN HILLS (KDKA) – Students in the Penn Hills School District will be splitting time between in-person learning and learning online.
According to the district’s tentative plan, the students will be split into two separate groups.
One group would be in class on Mondays and Tuesdays while the other would be learning from home.
The groups would then switch that schedule on Thursdays and Fridays.
Both groups would be learning from home on Wednesdays.
This plan would be in place for at least the first quarter of the school year.
Classes are set to start on August 25.
You must log in to post a comment.