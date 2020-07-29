PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) – Plum School District has decided to delay the start of the school year due to their concerns over the coronavirus.

Students will now return to classes on Wednesday, September 2.

In a letter sent to parents, the district says their main priority is the health and well-being of students and staff.

The district says the delay will allow them to better monitor the spread of the virus in the area, permit families to take vacations without fear of having to follow the state’s recommended 14-day quarantine if they travel to a hot spot, and take time to plan and make changes if needed.

Plum School District is telling families that if they have not responded to the survey about reopening schools, their children will be added to the in-person instruction option.

This week, they’re reaching out to about 500 families to get their responses and suggestions for the upcoming school year.

As of Wednesday, the district is saying classes will begin on September 2, the school board will approve changes at their August voting session, and online learning options are still available.

Plum will continue to update families on the school district’s website.

They say if parents have questions, they can direct them to their child’s principal.