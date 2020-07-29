Comments
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say a 53-year-old man died after a fight at a motel in Kennedy Township.
The Allegheny County Police Department says it responded to a report of an assault at a motel in the 100 block of Kisow Drive on Wednesday. Officials found the 53-year-old man unresponsive with a head injury.
Police say he was struck by another individual and fell to the ground. A 29-year-old man was detained, law enforcement says.
The 53-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.
Police are investigating and asking anyone with information to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
