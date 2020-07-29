CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Confirms 7 More Deaths, 20 New Hospitalizations, Total Countywide Cases Grow To 7,593
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Parents in the Pittsburgh Public Schools District can tune into a special hearing for public comment online today at 5:30 p.m.

Registration to attend the event is closed but a link to the event’s live stream can be found on Pittsburgh Public Schools’ website.

The meeting will give parents a clearer picture of what learning will look like in the fall semester.

School leaders will also vote on Friday for the school reopening plan.

“I never want to lose a student because of something we could’ve stopped or changed,” said Kathy Monti-Trievel, a Pittsburgh Public Schools teacher. “I still think it’s a risk to put so many kids in the same space at the same time.”

One school member is wanting students to do the first nine weeks virtually.

