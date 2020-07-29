PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Parents in the Pittsburgh Public Schools District can tune into a special hearing for public comment online today at 5:30 p.m.
Registration to attend the event is closed but a link to the event’s live stream can be found on Pittsburgh Public Schools’ website.
The meeting will give parents a clearer picture of what learning will look like in the fall semester.
School leaders will also vote on Friday for the school reopening plan.
“I never want to lose a student because of something we could’ve stopped or changed,” said Kathy Monti-Trievel, a Pittsburgh Public Schools teacher. “I still think it’s a risk to put so many kids in the same space at the same time.”
One school member is wanting students to do the first nine weeks virtually.
You must log in to post a comment.