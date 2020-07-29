GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Westmoreland County are looking for a man accused of committing at least two robberies this week.

“He’s considered armed and dangerous. He’s displayed a handgun on at least three occasions,” said Latrobe Police Detective Michael Wigand.

Police say the suspect stole cash and cigarettes from a BP gas station Sunday afternoon.

“The same male actor entered the store, brandished a handgun, demanded Newport cigarettes and the money in their register,” Wigand said.

The suspect held a terrified clerk and another person at gunpoint.

“During the incident, a male walked in as a customer and was confronted by the robber also,” Wigand said.

Investigators say the gunman is about 5-foot-8, had on blue jeans with black shoes and a light-color hat. He also had on a wedding ring.

The same man is suspected in a recent retail theft from the BP gas station.

“The individual walked into the store wearing a mask, asked for a carton of cigarettes and fled the store,” Wigand said.

The suspect took off but would show up again, this time at the 7-Eleven on Pennsylvania Route 136 in Fort Allen on Tuesday night.

“Similar circumstances and the description of the actor we have right now,” Wigand said.

Everything about this individual has law enforcement concerned. He appears confident, he’s getting what he wants, and he’s got a pistol to make sure he gets it.

Police say he’s probably not done.

“Typically in these situations, he’s going to continue to do this until he’s caught,” Wigand said.

Investigators say the suspect may be using a gold or light-colored SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee, as a getaway car.