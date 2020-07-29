Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed Justin Layne on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Steelers announced the news on Wednesday. The NFL says the list was created for a player who either tests positive for coronavirus or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.
We have placed CB Justin Layne on the reserve/COVID-19 list.https://t.co/8zGeBX0W5H
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 29, 2020
The cornerback was drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft and played in 10 games as a rookie.
On Monday, the Steelers placed Arrion Springs on the list.
You must log in to post a comment.