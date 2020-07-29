PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — TSA agents at Pittsburgh International Airport are using new technology to quickly checks IDs.
The devices validate a traveler’s driver’s license or ID card and confirm flight information.
Travelers scan their cards so TSA agents do not have to touch them, but you will still need to check in with your airline and bring your boarding pass to the gate.
“Credential authentication technology enhances our detection capabilities for identifying altered or fraudulent documents such as driver’s licenses and passports at checkpoints and increases efficiency by automatically verifying passenger identification,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s federal security director for Pittsburgh International Airport, in a release. “The system will also confirm the passenger’s flight status in near real time through a secured connection.”
