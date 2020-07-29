Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say a violent offender accused of rape has turned himself in to Pittsburgh Police.
Michael Cooper, 48, is facing five charges including rape, sexual assault, recklessly endangering another person, indecent assault and indecent exposure. He is in the Allegheny County Jail.
Cooper has previously been convicted of first degree murder, numerous assaults and burglaries.
