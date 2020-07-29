CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Confirms 5 More Deaths, Total Countywide Cases Grow To 7,718
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say a violent offender accused of rape has turned himself in to Pittsburgh Police.

Michael Cooper, 48, is facing five charges including rape, sexual assault, recklessly endangering another person, indecent assault and indecent exposure. He is in the Allegheny County Jail.

Cooper has previously been convicted of first degree murder, numerous assaults and burglaries.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.

Comments