DELMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — Agents from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office staged a raid on a house in Delmont.

On Thursday shortly after 7 a.m., the state agents converged on the home on Route 66.

Matt Stefancic was driving to work when he saw the raid and took video. He told KDKA that agents in two police vans and several unmarked cars spent the better part of two hours in the house and then left.

“Driving to work this morning, saw a police van, box truck,” Stefanic said. “Out of the ordinary, I immediately wanted to see what was going on. It was the Attorney General’s office police.”

“Officers with their vests and guns and a couple of guys and their suits, with their badges hanging out, going in and out of the house,” he added.

No arrests were made, and KDKA could not confirm the focus of the raid. In an email, the state Attorney General’s press office would only say it was part of an ongoing investigation and would have no further comment.