PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 132 new Coronavirus cases Thursday out of 1,800 test results, and one additional death.

Of the 132 cases reported in the past 24 hours, 126 are confirmed cases and six are probable.

The county-wide total number of cases now stands at 7,850 since March 14.

New cases range in age from 9 months to 94 years with a median age of 39 years, according to the Health Department. The date of positive tests ranged from July 15 through July 29.

Health Department officials report 23 more patients have been hospitalized. The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county stands at 636 patients. Of all the hospitalized patients, 194 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 85 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll has reached 235 victims. The newest death is of a person in their 60s with a date of death from earlier this week, according to the Health Department.

Here is the breakdown from the Health Department for age groups of the newly-reported cases:

00-04 – 3

05-12 – 0

13-18 – 19

19-24 – 15

25-49 – 51

50-64 30

65+ – 14

This the the gender breakdown:

Female – 82

Male – 50

Health officials say, as of Wednesday’s report 109,782 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

