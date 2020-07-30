PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is in critical condition after shots were fired at a vehicle with a woman and child also inside in Pittsburgh’s Arlington neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police say they responded to a Shotspotter alert on the 2200 block of Fort Hill Street around 1 p.m. Thursday, but they found no evidence there.

Police learned about a gunshot victim on the 2100 block of Brent Street, and when officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

The driver, a woman, told officers they had been shot at on Fort Hill Street, where police found evidence when they returned.

The woman and a child passenger were not injured. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say there are no suspect descriptions. Police are investigating.

