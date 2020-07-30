Comments
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) – Bethel Park’s school board approved plans to fully reopen schools this fall.
The reopening plan does have exceptions for distance learning due to health and safety concerns.
The first day of school for Bethel Park will be August 26.
Once students return, they will be required to wear masks or shields on buses and in the buildings.
Those that play school-sanctioned sports will also be required to wear a mask or face covering.
The district is also telling anyone who has traveled out of state or been exposed to COVID-19 that they may be asked to quarantine.
You can read the full details of Bethel Park’s phased reopening plan on the district’s website.
