GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Schools in the Greensburg Catholic Diocese say all students will be allowed to attend class in-person this fall.
They also have told families and students that those who have been exposed to COVID-19 or aren’t comfortable sending their kids to school will be permitted to use remote learning.
Once the schools are opened, the diocese says the 12 schools in its district will have strict cleaning procedures and there will be barriers between students’ desks and tables.
The full reopening plan can be found on the Diocese Of Greensburg’s website.
