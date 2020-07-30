MARTIC, Pa. (AP) — A fast-moving fire roared through a building at a southern Pennsylvania site, killing about 42,000 chickens and causing nearly $2 million dollars in damages, authorities said.
No humans injuries were reported in the fire in Martic Township, which was reported around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The building was one of three on the property which were connected by a breezeway. The buildings’ close proximity, the heavy flames and the lack of nearby water hampered firefighters efforts to extinguish the blaze, authorities said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though officials told Lancaster Online that it apparently was sparked by an electrical malfunction.
Damages to the building and equipment affected by the fire were estimated at $1.7 million.
