Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Matthew McConaHay

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This handsome young rabbit is Matthew McConaHay. Matthew McConaHay came to Animal Friends as an owner surrender. The owner had too many rabbits and was unable to care for them any more. When he first came in, Matthew McConaHay was a little nervous with handling, but he is starting to become more social and outgoing.

To find out more about how to adopt Matthew McConaHay, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Kimber

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Kimber is an active Treeing Walker Coonhound. She is good with people and other dogs, but not small animals or cats.

Kimber loves taking long walks. She is not good off-leash as she will follow her nose and wander. Kimber will chase small type animals.

She needs a family that will be patient and give her the time and attention she needs to learn to be a loved family member. Click on this link to see her in action!

To find out more about how to adopt Kimber, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm also has plenty of cats up for adoption.

To find out more about how to adopt any of the kitties there, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

