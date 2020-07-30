Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — KDKA is proud to partner once again with the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation to help support the Free Care Fund.
It’s a partnership now in its 67th year of raising funds to provide expert care regardless of a family’s ability to pay.
Last year alone, the Free Care Fund helped more than 33,000 families.
This year the need is expected to be greater than ever due to financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Because of that, we’re doing something called the Free Care Fund “Halfway To Telethon” Benefit Show!
Making a donation is simple, just visit https://www.givetochildrens.org/telethon or call 412-692-8900.
Thank you in advance for whatever you can do to help in the spirit of Christmas in July!
