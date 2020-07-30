PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kevin Newman and his wife, Shayne, shared some big news.
On Thursday, the Pirates infielder and his wife announced they are expecting a baby girl.
The couple made the announcement on social media.
Baby Newman coming January 2021!! We couldn't be more excited to have a little girl! I hope she is just like her mamma! ❤️ We love you so much already!! @shayneemarie pic.twitter.com/WFhyFZIJxt
— Kevin Newman (@OfficialKBN) July 30, 2020
“Baby Newman coming January 2021!! We couldn’t be more excited to have a little girl! I hope she is just like her mamma! We love you so much already!!” Kevin said on Twitter.
“BABY Newman joining us January 2021! We love you so much already baby girl! ” Shayne said on Instagram.
Congrats to the couple!
