Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The North Allegheny School District will now begin its “Hybrid Learning Phase” this fall, which includes some in-person and some remote learning on certain days each week.
They also have told families that they plan to expand the online learning options.
The district is telling anyone who has been exposed to COVID-19 or has traveled out of state to quarantine.
Once students and staff return, they will be required to wear masks and social distancing at the school.
School will start in the North Allegheny School District on September 8.
The full plan for returning students can be found on the North Allegheny School District website.
You must log in to post a comment.