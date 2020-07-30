CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 132 More Cases And 23 More Hospitalizations, Countywide Total Now 7,850
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Derek Holland is using his play on the mound to help fight childhood cancer.

The “Dutch Oven” has pledged $250 for each strikeout he gets this season toward his 60 Feet 6 Foundation, which benefits research and resources to ending childhood cancer.

Holland started his foundation in 2015 while with the Rangers.

In a pledge called “K’s For Kids 2020,” Holland is looking to use the season as a way to raise money to fight cancer.

Those who are interested in donating to his cause can go here.

