PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Derek Holland is using his play on the mound to help fight childhood cancer.
The “Dutch Oven” has pledged $250 for each strikeout he gets this season toward his 60 Feet 6 Foundation, which benefits research and resources to ending childhood cancer.
A Major League Baseball Player wants to strike out cancer by pitching for CCF. Want to get in the game by making a pledge? @Dutch_Oven45 is personally pledging $250 for every strikeout he has this season. Batter up!https://t.co/YgyhB9GQLB pic.twitter.com/NquBjS75Ll
— Children’s Cancer Fund (@TexasCCF) July 30, 2020
Holland started his foundation in 2015 while with the Rangers.
In a pledge called “K’s For Kids 2020,” Holland is looking to use the season as a way to raise money to fight cancer.
Those who are interested in donating to his cause can go here.
