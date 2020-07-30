Comments
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A red-tailed hawk with a broken wing was rescued in Pine Township yesterday.
The Northern Regional Police Department says the hawk was injured and had broken its wing in a neighborhood Wednesday.
“Unable to fly and struggling to move, it needed immediate medical attention or its life would certainly have been in danger,” police said on Facebook.
Officer Falcon with the Northern Regional Police Department was able to chase down and snatch the hawk out of further harm’s way.
The hawk was taken to a nearby animal hospital where it will recover for four to six months before returning to the Pine Township neighborhood where it was found.
“Way to go Officer FALCONer!” police wrote on Facebook.
