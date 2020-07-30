MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — The remains of a soldier killed decades ago during the Korean War have finally come home.

On Thursday, special precautions were taken to honor the West Virginia soldier killed in the war. After more than seven decades, the remains of Army Corporal Jackey Blosser were turned over to the United States.

His family welcomed him home at Pittsburgh International Airport. With engines roaring, flags flying and salutations, the Patriot Guard Riders escorted the family to the airport.

At 21 years old, Corporal Blosser was reported missing in action following an attack in 1950. For 70 years, he remained listed as killed in action.

And then in July 2018 following a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korea, 55 boxes were turned over to the U.S. with the remains of American soldiers.

“It took me a while to get over it but they really found parts of him,” said Bonnie Shingleton, Blosser’s sister.

The 86-year-old Shingleton was 13 years old when her brother left home for the service and never came back.

“I’m just happy he’s back home. Now we can bury him and he can rest in peace,” Shingleton said.

“I’m ready to cry,” said Linda Koss, Blosser’s niece. “I’m just so excited that my mom got to be the only survivor out of 14 kids to know her brother was found and is coming home.”

DNA from Corporal Blosser’s sister and other family matched the remains in one of the boxes. On Thursday, the hero got the homecoming he deserved.

“Anytime we can get a lost military veteran back on their own soil and back with their family, is just amazing,” said Randy Ruff from the Patriot Guard Riders.

The Patriot Guard Riders encourage families to contact them, especially if their loved ones were not able to receive a proper ceremony due to coronavirus restrictions.

They’re escorting the remains of Corporal Blosser and his family to West Virginia. He will be laid to rest in Grafton on Friday.