UNIONTOWN (KDKA) – The Uniontown City Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting.
According to police, the shooting happened along Lenox Street late on Wednesday night.
A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed as a result of the gunfire.
As of this morning, police have only said they are searching for a “young man” as a suspect.
As a description becomes available, we will update this story.
