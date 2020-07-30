CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Confirms 5 More Deaths, Total Countywide Cases Grow To 7,718
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Fayette County, Uniontown, Uniontown City Police

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) – The Uniontown City Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting.

According to police, the shooting happened along Lenox Street late on Wednesday night.

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed as a result of the gunfire.

As of this morning, police have only said they are searching for a “young man” as a suspect.

As a description becomes available, we will update this story.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments