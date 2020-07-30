NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) – Students in the Woodland Hills School District will start the school year completely online.
For at least the first 30 days of the school year, students will complete their schoolwork remotely.
Classes start on August 24 and teachers will be providing instruction to the students from each of their classrooms.
In a letter to families, the district said that the baseline for students to return to the classroom would be 14 days of continuous declining coronavirus cases in Allegheny County.
The letter laid out the district’s plan to get students back in the classroom, including a two-tier plan with a “yellow phase” and a “green phase”
In the yellow phase, students will learn online, remotely. In the green, students would have the option to return to the classroom or continue to learn remotely.
District plans for cleaning, sanitizing, and ventilation were also made clear to families in the letter.
Parents in the Woodland Hills School District can read the full letter on the district website.
You must log in to post a comment.