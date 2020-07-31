CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 244 More Cases And 33 More Hospitalizations, Countywide Total Now Above 8,000
Friday ended with ejections and arrests at Kennywood.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Kennywood says several people were arrested after police were called to the park for “disruptive behavior of some park visitors.”

In a statement to KDKA on Friday, Kennywood said at approximately 6:30 p.m., the park asked for law enforcement assistance due to the “disruptive behavior.” The park says it ejected the visitors and several were arrested by the West Mifflin Police Department.

“Kennywood will work with law enforcement on further investigation to hold those responsible for tonight’s incidents accountable,” the release says.

