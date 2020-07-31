Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Kennywood says several people were arrested after police were called to the park for “disruptive behavior of some park visitors.”
In a statement to KDKA on Friday, Kennywood said at approximately 6:30 p.m., the park asked for law enforcement assistance due to the “disruptive behavior.” The park says it ejected the visitors and several were arrested by the West Mifflin Police Department.
“Kennywood will work with law enforcement on further investigation to hold those responsible for tonight’s incidents accountable,” the release says.
