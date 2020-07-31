PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh is reporting 2 more cases of Coronavirus among faculty and stuff as well as 2 more cases among students.
The university updated its coronavirus numbers Friday, adding two cases in students and two cases in faculty or staff since last week’s update.
Since June 26, 27 students and 16 faculty or staff have tested positive for coronavirus.
Pitt says that this latest update does not include those who tested positive but have not been on campus in over 14 days.
The University says that contact tracing is being performed and those facing possible exposure will be notified. All contacts deemed at risk of exposure will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Click here for more on Pitt’s coronavirus cases.
You must log in to post a comment.