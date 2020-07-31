By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Kennywood just received some high praise.
Kennywood was named one of the 10 best amusement parks nationwide by 10Best/USAToday Readers’ Choice Awards. Kennywood came in at No. 8.
“This family friendly, traditional amusement park outside of Pittsburgh has been in the business of fun since 1898. Kennywood features seven roller coasters, 14 rides for kids and nearly 20 more rides and attractions. Highlights you won’t find anywhere else include “lands” themed after Thomas & Friends and the Pittsburgh Steelers,” USA Today said.
USA Today’s 10Best says it asked a panel of experts to choose from amusement parks all over the country to nominate parks, and then readers voted for their favorites.
WE'RE NUMBER 8!!
Thanks to all who voted Kennywood & Phantom's Revenge in the @USATODAY @10Best polls for Best Amusement Park & Roller Coaster. Pittsburgh's finest finished eighth for both!
10 Best Amusement Parks: https://t.co/JjbYMxgclW
Note: Photo from 2019 pic.twitter.com/tOwMvtZgiK
— Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) July 31, 2020
Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri was No. 1, followed by Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio at No. 2. Kings Island in Mason, Ohio came in at No. 4.
Knoebels in Elysburg was No. 7 and Hersheypark was No. 10.
