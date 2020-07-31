Comments
WEXFORD (KDKA) – McCandless Police are warning residents of a phone scam claiming to be a police sergeant.
According to police, the victim would get a call from a man that says he is a McCandless Police Department sergeant by name.
After identifying himself, the caller claims there is an active warrant out for the victim’s arrest unless they pay $4,000.
In an email, McCandless Police Department Chief of Police Ryan Hawk said, “McCandless Police Officers will not call citizens and demand money for any reason.”
Chief Hawk is telling anyone that receives this call to immediately hang up and contact their local police department to file a report.
