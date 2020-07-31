HARRISBURG/PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement Officers issued 8 warnings related to Coronavirus mitigation efforts to licensed liquor establishments in the Pittsburgh area on July 29 and July 30.
In total, officers issued 32 warnings to businesses across the two days. Officers visited 973 total businesses across the state.
Officials did not disclose which businesses they visited or which ones received warnings in their report.
RELATED STORIES:
- Pa. Licensed Beverage And Tavern Association Calls On State For Bailout Package To Help Restaurant, Bar Owners
- ‘The Virus Is Making The Rules’: Gov. Tom Wolf Imposes Statewide Restrictions On Bars, Restaurants And Larger Indoor Gatherings
- Pennsylvania Bar And Restaurant Owners Left With More Questions Following New Round Of Restrictions From Gov. Tom Wolf
- Allegheny Co. Issues New 2-Week Order Allowing Dining And Limited Drinking Outside
- Allegheny Co. Restaurant Owners Getting Creative To Offer Outdoor Dining Under New Health Department Order
- Allegheny Co. Restaurants Prepare For New Guidance As Coronavirus Numbers Continue To Climb
- Allegheny Co. Health Dept.: Coronavirus Surge Continues To Come From Younger People Traveling And Going Out
State Police say the visitations are unannounced, and efforts are mostly focused in areas with higher case rates.
If a liquor establishment was found to be in violation of the state’s guidance by Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement Officers, it could face an administrative citation from state police. Repeated violations could lead to the establishment losing their liquor license.
State Police say the following are required of businesses:
- Require all customers to wear masks while entering, exiting or otherwise traveling throughout the restaurant or retail food service business (face masks may be removed while seated). Further, employees are required to wear masks at all times.
- Provide at least six feet between parties at tables or physical barriers between customers where booths are arranged back to back.
- Ensure maximum occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor areas are posted and enforced.
Pennsylvania State Police provides details on the process on its website. Anyone wishing to issue a complaint against an establishment not following state COVID-19 guidance can call 1-800-932-0602 or report it through an online complaint form.
You must log in to post a comment.