Filed Under:Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, Local News, Pennsylvania State Police, Pittsburgh News

HARRISBURG/PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement Officers issued 8 warnings related to Coronavirus mitigation efforts to licensed liquor establishments in the Pittsburgh area on July 29 and July 30.

In total, officers issued 32 warnings to businesses across the two days. Officers visited 973 total businesses across the state.

Officials did not disclose which businesses they visited or which ones received warnings in their report.

State Police say the visitations are unannounced, and efforts are mostly focused in areas with higher case rates.

If a liquor establishment was found to be in violation of the state’s guidance by Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement Officers, it could face an administrative citation from state police. Repeated violations could lead to the establishment losing their liquor license.

State Police say the following are required of businesses:

  • Require all customers to wear masks while entering, exiting or otherwise traveling throughout the restaurant or retail food service business (face masks may be removed while seated). Further, employees are required to wear masks at all times.
  • Provide at least six feet between parties at tables or physical barriers between customers where booths are arranged back to back.
  • Ensure maximum occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor areas are posted and enforced.

Pennsylvania State Police provides details on the process on its website. Anyone wishing to issue a complaint against an establishment not following state COVID-19 guidance can call 1-800-932-0602 or report it through an online complaint form.

