Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some Penguins’ season ticket holders will be getting some new gear for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Over the next few days, the Pens will be randomly selecting winners and sending them “Home Watch Party Kits.”
These kits include Penguins’ gear and gift cards to local restaurants.
Along with the gear and gift cards, some of these kits will include Penguins masks and Penguins-branded hand sanitizer.
The Penguins begin the Stanley Cup Qualifiers on Saturday night in Toronto with a best-of-five series against the Montreal Canadiens.
You must log in to post a comment.