By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Six counties in southwestern Pennsylvania are showing “concerning” coronavirus percent positivity rates, according to state officials.

In a release on Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration updated its data on the coronavirus. The data comes from the COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

The dashboard’s data compares the seven-day period of July 24 – July 30 to the previous seven days, July 17 – July 23. Allegheny County has shown 6.4 percent positivity while Beaver County has 6.5 percent positivity, Indiana County has 7.2 percent positivity, Armstrong County has 7 percent positivity, Fayette County has 7.1 percent positivity and Lawrence County has 7.4 percent positivity.

All six are considered “counties with concerning percent-positivity.”

Pennsylvania’s percentage of positive tests went down from 4.7 percent last week to 4.6 percent this week, the state said.

“The mitigation efforts we took on July 15 were a proactive step to get in front of the rise of cases that we continue to see,” Gov. Wolf said in a release. “Our percent positivity decreased this week, which is a positive sign, but in order to continue to see numbers decrease, we must continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.

“Going out without a mask and congregating at a bar or in a crowded backyard party where social distancing isn’t being practiced continues to lead to spikes in cases. We need to recommit to these simple measures to stop the spread and go back to more freedoms.”

The state also removed Wyoming from the list of states where a 14-day quarantine is recommended when returning.

