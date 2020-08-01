By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 66 new Coronavirus cases Saturday out of 1,459 test results, and one additional death.

Of the 66 cases reported in the past 24 hours, all are confirmed cases.

The county-wide total number of cases now stands at 8,160 since March 14.

New cases range in age from 1 to 90 years with a median age of 37 years, according to the Health Department. The date of positive tests ranged from July 7 through July 31.

Health Department officials report 12 more patients have been hospitalized.

The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county stands at 681 patients.

The death toll has reached 240 victims. The newest death was in a patient in their 80s who died on July 29, according to the Health Department.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: