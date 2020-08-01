Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Firefighters spent several hours battling a blaze at a house fire in West Mifflin early Saturday morning.
Crews have been at the scene along Paule’s lane in West Mifflin since approximately 3:00 a.m.
Fire crews are starting to open up the roof. Flames can be seen coming from the inside. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/l3JTeERgF0
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) August 1, 2020
Dispatchers tell KDKA that no one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured.
Here is the damage that we can see. Smoke is still coming from the home. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/e8v2LT3ZbY
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) August 1, 2020
It’s unclear what the cause of the fire was at this time.
