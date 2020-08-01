CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 244 More Cases And 33 More Hospitalizations, Countywide Total Now Above 8,000
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The fire broke out in the early morning hours on Saturday.By Chris Hoffman
Filed Under:House Fire, Local News, Local TV, Paule's Lane, West Mifflin

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Firefighters spent several hours battling a blaze at a house fire in West Mifflin early Saturday morning.

Crews have been at the scene along Paule’s lane in West Mifflin since approximately 3:00 a.m.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that no one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

It’s unclear what the cause of the fire was at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments