By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — This year’s memorial service for the passengers and crew members of Flight 93 will be shortened to try to limit the spread of Coronavirus.

The service, which is typically 90 minutes, has been shortened to a 20-minute “Moment of Remembrance.” The ceremony will start at 9:45 a.m. on September 11 at the Memorial Plaza. There will be no keynote speakers or musicians, but the names of the passengers and crew will read aloud as the Bells of Remembrance ring. Officials say that there will be a livestream of the proceedings.

“By modifying the observance, we are able to honor the passengers and crew members, but also make the health and safety of visitors, staff and volunteers a priority,” stated Flight 93 National Memorial Superintendent Stephen M. Clark. “While this year will certainly be different than in previous years, we remain committed to honoring the sacrifice of the forty heroes.”

People may attend the name-reading ceremony, but there will be limited parking available. Officials are encouraging the larger public to take advantage of virtual viewing opportunities to try to limit large crowds at the memorial.

