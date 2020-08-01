CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 66 More Cases And 12 More Hospitalizations
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARMAR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Harmar Township Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect they say broke into a home and then stole a car.

According to police, the suspect entered a home in the 2200 block of Freeport Road around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning and then stole a white, 2019 Toyota Forerunner.

The vehicle has Pennsylvania license plates with the registration number of LCN-3829.

They are asking anyone with information to contact the Harmar Township Police at 724-274-5525.

