By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 888 new cases of Coronavirus on Saturday, in addition to 15 more deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 112,936 since Friday’s report.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has now reached 7,204.

There are 1,119,386 patients who have tested negative to date.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between July 25 and July 31 is 156,111 with 6,477 positive cases. There were 21,388 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. on August 1. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

The state health department numbers show there are 19,558 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 3,954 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 23,512. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 4,906 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 8,271 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

