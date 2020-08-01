By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’ll be a warm and humid weekend with high temperatures in the low to mid-80’s.

Scattered showers and storms arrive later this afternoon where damaging wind gusts over 60 mph and large hail are the biggest threat.

There will be heavy downpours, but flash flooding is possible because of how dry it’s been.

There’s a “slight risk” of severe weather (2 out of 5) for areas south of Pittsburgh and a “marginal risk” (1 out of 5) for areas north of I-70.

North of I-80, just a general thunderstorm is expected.

The threat shifts to the northeast for the first half of Sunday.

The chance for showers and storms continue through the start of the work week although temperatures will stay near normal.

